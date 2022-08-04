Pirates rally by scuffling Brewers once again in 5-4 victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Reynolds tied it earlier in the inning when he hit a ground-rule double down the right-field line off Matt Bush (2-2). Reynolds moved to third on a fly to right field by Ke’Bryan Hayes and raced home when a pitch from Bush slipped by Brewers catcher Victor Caratini to give the Pirates their third comeback win over first-place Milwaukee in as many days.

Reynolds, rookie Tucupita Maracano, Jason Delay and Ben Gamel had two hits each for Pittsburgh.

The Brewers have lost four straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego over the weekend.

Milwaukee took the lead in the top of the 10th when Duane Underwood Jr. (1-3) hit Kolten Wong with the bases loaded and two outs. Gamel then made a diving grab on a sinking liner to left field by Hunter Renfroe to escape further damage, and the Pirates responded in the bottom of the inning behind Reynolds, who hit a walk-off home run leading off the ninth in an 8-7 win on Wednesday.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak in extra-inning contests by the Pirates.

Pittsburgh trailed 3-1 in the seventh but pulled even behind RBI singles by Maracano and Gamel.

The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Pittsburgh third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes ended the threat by making a spinning backhand stab on a sharp grounder by pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor. Hayes stood up, touched third, and then fired a throw to first that beat Taylor by a step.

Mike Brousseau hit a two-run home run for Milwaukee and Caratini added his seventh, but the Pirates also scored a pair of runs on wild pitches.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff tried to give Milwaukee’s relievers a bit of a break but ran into trouble in the seventh. Greg Allen led off with a walk, Delay followed two batters later with a single and Maracano laced an RBI single to left to score Allen. Brad Boxberger came on in an effort to keep Milwaukee in front but gave up a sharp two-out single to right by Gamel that tied it at 3. The Brewers’ bullpen has given up 11 runs during Milwaukee’s slide.

The Brewers played the final 3 1/2 innings without star Christian Yelich and manager Craig Counsell. Both were ejected in the bottom of the seventh for arguing balls and strikes with home-plate umpire Jerry Meals after Yelich struck out looking to end the top of the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Placed C Omar Narváez on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain. Narváez tweaked the muscle while rounding third base on a hit by Willy Adames on Wednesday. Recalled C Mario Feliciano from Triple-A Nashville to fill in during Narváez’s absence.

Pirates: Placed C Tyler Heineman (right groin strain) on the 10-day injured list and LHP Dillon Peters (left elbow inflammation) on the 15-day injured list. Called up C Taylor Davis and LHP Eric Stout from Triple-A Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Begin a five-game homestand on Friday night when they open a three-game set against Cincinnati. Eric Lauer (7-3, 3.75 ERA) will face Robert Dugger (0-0, 4.50) in the opener.

Pirates: Start a 10-day, three-city road trip on Friday when they visit Baltimore.

___

