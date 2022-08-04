I Feel the Need…The Need…For a Fur-Ever Home! Animal Shelter Society Pet of The Week…

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet the Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week, Goose.

He is a very handsome 2 year-old domestic shorthair cat.

Named after the iconic Top Gun character, Goose has a great personality, does well with other cats and kids and loves people!

Animal Shelter Society Executive Director April Cohagen-Gibson says despite some initial timidness, Goose would make a great addition to any home.

“You have to keep in mind that when you come in to adopt a feline, that they’re a little bit timid and they may not be all that loving, you know as a lap cat so to speak, because of all the smells and all the noises going on here at the shelter. So, don’t let that discourage you when you do come in to meet. Goose is kind of like that, he;s a little bit nervous at first, but he’s a great cat,” she said.

Cohagen-Gibson would also like to remind everyone about the upcoming Dog Days of Summer event, which will take place this Saturday from 10 AM until 2 PM on the greenspace behind Zane State College!

She says they’re excited about the array of vendors, food trucks, and activities they have planned, including the Performance Dogs of Ohio, and especially looks forward to the reunion with dogs adopted from the shelter and their fur-ever families.

“It’s going to be important for folks to come here and give our animals a chance, dogs, to get into good homes. And, we want to do a reunion. Bring your dog leashed, vaccinated and let us see how everything’s going. We are very excited about that part,” she told us.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their four-legged canine fur babies out for a day of fun and play!

The Animal Shelter would also like to extend a special thank you to Rocker McMillen for his support through the Rockers Summertime Cruise In this past Wednesday, as well as Y-Bridge Brewing’s Ray Ballard who donated all funds from his drink sales to the shelter!

And if you’re interested in adopting Goose, you can go online to their website or stop in to fill out an application!

For Adoption Application: www.animalsheltersociety.org/adopt

For More Info About Dog Days of Summer: www.animalsheltersociety.org/events/dog-days-of-summer