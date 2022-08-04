Nationals take on the Phillies after Vargas’ 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (36-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -236, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Ildemaro Vargas had four hits against the Mets on Wednesday.

Philadelphia is 26-25 in home games and 56-48 overall. The Phillies are 34-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington is 36-70 overall and 19-30 in road games. The Nationals are 25-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles and 33 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 19-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 15 doubles and eight home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.