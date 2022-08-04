Munson School and Mosaic Tile Property Demolition Bidding Underway

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation is still working on the demolishing of the Mosaic property and Munson school. Each property is up for bid for demolition.

At the pre-bid meeting on July 28th, 2022, 18 demolition contractors attended and were interested in Mosaic property. Several were also interested in Munson and the property is anticipated to be built back as affordable housing.

“So this project with Munson is kind of twofold. A) We have had a blight there for 15-20 years that this whole property has just sat, rotted, kind of degraded the area around that. So removing that is going to be a huge plus for that neighborhood. By then coming in and infilling that area with much needed housing to our community, it should have a quadrupling effect on that neighborhood,” Andy Roberts, the Executive Director of the Landbank told us.

The Landbank will be applying to a USEPA Brownfield Assessment Grant, which helped them to fund and acquire Munson and Mosaic initially. The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association or OMEGA also approached Landbank, the City and Port about creating a land use and marketing plan to fund an ‘Opportunity Zone.’

“Surrounding the idea of Opportunity Zones, which are geographies within the city that allow for investment to be easier.. So we looked at Putnam and we looked at the areas of State and Lee. So OMEGAs are going to be letting those bids here recently to affirm to actually do some studies on those areas,” he said.

The bids are hoped to be awarded by September 1st, with SPECs ensuring that each demolition be completed within 6 months of agreement.