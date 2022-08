A one vehicle fatal accident is under investigation by the State Highway Patrol.

The Patrol said around 3:30pm Wednesday in Muskingum County 76-year-old Kenneth Bolyard, of McConnelsville was traveling south on County Road 6 near Township Road 68 when he crossed the center line and traveled left off the road.

Troopers said Bolyard struck a tree and was transported to the hospital by Harrison Township EMS where he was pronounced deceased.