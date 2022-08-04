Community Youth Foundation Membership Drive

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Youth Foundation is now accepting applications for new members for the 2022-2023 school year.

CYF participates in many community service events, grant making, fundraising and social activities like their upcoming Halloween themed dance.

CYF Treasurer, Luc Scott, shared with us what being a member looks like.

“To be involved in CYF I just think it takes generally speaking a good heart. If you would like to better your community and you want to just help out and have a little fun while doing it, I think it’s the perfect place honestly,” he said.

CYF applicants must be attending a Muskingum County high school or be a high school-aged homeschooled student living in Muskingum County.

CYF Advisor, Christy Rahrig, told us what qualities make an applicant a good fit.

“Be yourself. If you want to make a difference in your community, if you want to make new friends from people outside of your school. If you are willing to step out of your comfort zone to help make an impact then CYF is for you and we would really love to have you apply,” she said.

For more information or any questions, contact CYF Advisor Christy Rahrig at crahrig@mccf.org.

Applications are due by Friday, September 23 at 5pm.