Updated on Thursday, August 4, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Warm & Muggy. High 87° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 70° FRIDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Muggy. High 84° DISCUSSION:

A warm and muggy Thursday across SE Ohio, as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be likely, especially this afternoon, along with the threat for Strong to Severe Storms. Isolated Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain will be the primary threats.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the overnight, but they will begin to taper off after midnight. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible during the first half of the overnight, with isolated damaging winds and heavy rain being the primary threats. It will remain very warm and muggy, as lows will only drop to around 70.

Scattered shower and storm chances will begin to return on Friday, mainly during the afternoon into the evening. It will be very muggy once again, but temperatures will be slightly cooler, as highs top off in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances will drop, but will not be zero this weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, along with muggy conditions.

More rain will be with us as we head back to work on Monday into the day on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Finally seeing some drier and cooler air moving in for the middle of next week, as highs top off around 80 by Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!