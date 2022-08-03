Newark Catholic Football

NEWARK, OH- The Newark Catholic Green Wave have a lot of expectations to live up to. After going 14-2 last season and making a very deep playoff run, this year’s group of seniors are ready to take it a step further.

With the biggest senior class in the last couple of years the Green Wave will look to lean on their experience and leadership to get them through the season. With the mentality to take it game by game.

Newark Catholic is coming off a very successful season, going all the way to the 2021 state championship. And now, they are looking to build off of that year, one day at a time.

“Well I think if anything, that this is a process in order to obtain those goals. So, how will we each and everyday trying to get better, how are we still facilitating competition amongst one another in practices, in the weight room, every single day, and ultimately just maintaining a growth mindset. If we are not getting better each and every week and moving forward appropriately with that stuff and identifying ways to get better, the we are not going to be able to obtain those goals”. said Coach Aiello

“Um, I feel like if we just take it day by day, uh, there’s no ceiling at all, like, we could reach the sky. So I feel like if we just keep getting after it every single day, getting better, don’t get ahead of ourselves, just have a one day mentality, you know, I think we will be fine”. said Mason Hackett

“You know, I think that the seniors that we do have, I mean this is the biggest senior class that I’ve been around, you know, since I have been here at Newark Catholic. We have been very thankful to have some unbelievable seniors classes from year one until now. But this is by far the largest, and I would argue the most amount of experience that we have had coming back on both sides of the ball, including special teams”. said Coach Aiello

“You know, like you said we lost a good group of seniors last year, but I mean, our senior class has, with all the guys, we have a lot of experience. A lot of guys that have played for a good bit of time and we have a big class too, I mean like what, we have probably sixteen or eighteen, we have a big senior class and just guys that are looking to just carry on the things the seniors left off, I mean, and just the leadership and everything like that, so”. said Grant Moore.

