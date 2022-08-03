Buckeye Lake to Host 37th Annual Tour of Homes

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio – Buckeye Lake is a nearby destination that offers a fun, lakeside environment for tourists as well as the residents. Buckeye Lake Area Civic Association members Marnita Swickard, Deb Sturm and Jim Ward discussed the 37th Annual Tour of Homes and what makes it stand apart from other home touring events.

“For tourists to come out, it’s an opportunity to actually experience lake life. You get on a boat, you’re going to boat up to the dock, and see inside these beautiful homes. For locals it’s very popular with locals because you long and admire a lot of homes on the lake when you’re boating by. You spend your summers out here or your weekends and it’s your chance to get inside someone’s home and kind of share what they love about their home. So both locals and tourists are going to love this event,” Swickard said.

The event will consist of three, two-hour, tours, launching at 10:30, 12:30 and 2:30 Sunday, August 14. Dock workers will be on hand to assist tourists on and off the boats at each stop.

“We’ll be meeting at the Buckeye Lake Winery which is on the south side of the lake. And that’s where we’ll be departing with our three different tour times,” Sturm said. “We have 30 boat Captains lined up which is really going to be fun. This year is a little bit different and special because it’s not a virtual boat ride. We’ll actually be going on boat to the homes and we have five, spectacular, show-stopper homes this year that you’ll be able to go through and that’s what makes it special this year.”

For more information you can visit the Buckeye Lake Area Civic Association website or the Buckeye Lake Tour of Homes Facebook Page. The event will take place rain or shine and tickets will be $25 the day of the event.