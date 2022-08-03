Updated on Wednesday, August 3, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Spotty PM Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. High 91° (Heat Index 95° to 105°) TONIGHT: Few Showers/Storm. Warm & Muggy. Low 70° THURSDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 88° DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid mid-week, along with a spotty shower/storm chance by the end of the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will top off around 90, but with the Heat Index it will feel like 95° to 105° during the mid to late afternoon.

A few showers and storm chances will be with us tonight, as a cold front slowly makes its way into the region from the north and west. Temperatures will not fall much, with lows around 70, along with muggy conditions.

The cold front will continue to bring the threat for scattered showers and storms to the region on Thursday into the day on Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with the rain chances, but humidity levels will remain on the uncomfortable side through the end of the week. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s on Thursday, and drop into the mid 80s on Friday.

Scattered rain chances will continue to be with us this weekend, with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70.

Rain chances will stick around as we head into the new work week, with highs in the low to mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!