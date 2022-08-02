Voting Day in Ohio

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the Ohio Legislature Primary Election.

Polling places open at 6:30am and will remain open until 7:30pm. Absentee ballots must be returned to local precinct polling places to be counted.

This ballot covers all offices that were unable to be on the May primary ballot due to redistricting including Central Committee Members, State Representatives and State Senators.

When you go to vote you will need to bring a valid ID or Military ID.

Tuesday’s vote will decide who will be on the ballot in November.