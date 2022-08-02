Turner, Muncy power Dodgers to 8-2 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner homered to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, Max Muncy also went deep, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 8-2 Monday night.

Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs as the Dodgers won for the fifth time in six games to improve to 23-5 since June 30.

Wilmer Flores hit his team-leading 16th homer for the Giants, who are 3-9 since the All-Star break after winning five of their previous six.

Turner had a sacrifice fly, Freeman hit an RBI single and Will Smith added a run-scoring double off Giants starter Logan Webb (9-5) in a three-run third in which Los Angeles broke open a 2-1 game. Smith had another RBI double in the sixth to push Los Angeles’ lead to 6-1.

Andrew Heaney gave up one run and four hits in four innings in his second start since coming of the injured list (left shoulder inflammation). He struck out seven and walked two.

Caleb Ferguson (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth for the win.

Webb gave up six earned runs and eight hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked one. The Giants have lost eight of their staff ace’s last 12 starts.

Flores homered off Chris Martin for the only run the newly acquired right-hander allowed in his Dodgers debut.

TOUGH OUT, MAN

Dodgers rookie James Outman was 2 for 2 with double. He’s 5 for 6 through his first two career games after going 3 for 4 with a homer Sunday in his major league debut in Colorado.

WORST OF WEBB’S WORST

Webb’s six runs allowed was the most he’s ever given up in a home game. He hadn’t given up six earned runs since May 5, 2021, at Colorado. He also gave up six earned runs in Oakland, Sept. 18, 2020. Webb allowed a career-worst seven earned runs in his fourth career start at St. Louis on Sept. 5, 2019.

DEALS

The Dodgers acquired OF German Tapia in a trade with the Tampa Bay Ray in exchange for LHP Garrett Cleavinger.

The Giants dealt RHP Jeremy Walker to Tampa Bay in exchange for C/IF Ford Proctor. The Giants designated RHP Kervin Castro for assignement.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Blake Treinen (shoulder) has joined the team and is scheduled to throw a simulated game Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts said.

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford (left knee inflammation) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment in Triple-A Sacramento Tuesday, manager Gabe Kapler said. Crawford could join the team as soon as Thursday.

Joc Pederson and Thairo Estrada (concussion protocol) are both progressing. SS Brandon Crawford

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Tyler Anderson (11-1, 2.61 ERA) is 1-3 with a. 3.91 ERA in games against the Giants. LHP Alex Wood (7-8, 4.11) is 2-4 with a 3.44 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts) against the Dodgers.

