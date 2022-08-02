Three New Officers Join Newark P.D.

Nichole Hannahs

Three new police officers were sworn-in Monday at the Newark Police Station.

38-year-old Mike Lafferty, 37-year-old Matthew Peddicord and 39-year-old Vincent Scalmato all joined the force.

Lafferty is a graduate of Heath High School and spent 7-years in the Marine Corps as well as working as a reserve for the Granville Police Department. He also worked for the state where he’s certified as an FTO, background investigator, physical fitness instructor and completed the FBI Enforcement Executive Development Association Course for Supervisory Liability.

Peddicord is a 14-year veteran of law enforcement where he served as a taser instructor, evidence room technician and a field training officer.

Scalmato is also 14-year veteran of law enforcement. He’s served as field training officer, officer in charge, CIT officer, Swat Officer, Detective and Union Representative. He has had numerous accolades throughout his career including officer of the year, detective of the year and a life saving award.

Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.