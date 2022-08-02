Three New Officers Join Newark P.D.

Three new police officers were sworn-in Monday at the Newark Police Station.

38-year-old Mike Lafferty, 37-year-old Matthew Peddicord and 39-year-old Vincent Scalmato all joined the force.

Lafferty is a graduate of Heath High School and spent 7-years in the Marine Corps as well as working as a reserve for the Granville Police Department. He also worked for the state where he’s certified as an FTO, background investigator, physical fitness instructor and completed the FBI Enforcement Executive Development Association Course for Supervisory Liability.

Peddicord is a 14-year veteran of law enforcement where he served as a taser instructor, evidence room technician and a field training officer.

Scalmato is also 14-year veteran of law enforcement. He’s served as field training officer, officer in charge, CIT officer, Swat Officer, Detective and Union Representative. He has had numerous accolades throughout his career including officer of the year, detective of the year and a life saving award.