Pelotonia Ride Weekend 2022￼

COLUMBUS, Oh – Pelotonia is gearing up for the 2022 Ride Weekend.

Over 6500 bikers are preparing to ride routes ranging from 20 to 200 miles.

Ride Weekend kicks off this Friday, August 5th at McFerson Commons and North Bank Park in Columbus’ Arena District with an opening ceremony, food, live music, and motivational speakers, including cancer survivors.

Pelotonia Chief Marketing Officer Alida Smith says it’s all for a cause that impacts everyone in one way or another.

“100% of every dollar is directed to The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and James Cancer Hospital and supports innovative cancer research that’s happening every single day. And this work is improving the lives of those in cancer treatments, thinking about ways that we can further progress in detecting cancers earlier and ensuring we reach our one goal one day of seeing the eradication of the disease overall,” Smith said.

There are even new enhancements this year, including improvements to rest stops for bikers and even a tracker app for spectators to view routes as well as track a certain rider!

Pelotonia is hopeful these enhancements provide a smooth and successful weekend, not just for the participants, but for the communities and spectators whose support is so crucial to the event!

“Part of what makes Pelotonia Ride Weekend so exciting is the community support we see along the route. Lots of cities have gotten together with watch parties and celebrations. We also have individuals that are excited about the cause that come out and hold up signs and ring cowbells all along the way. That support is so meaningful to our riders, as well as they tackle their routes and really brings a sense of excitement and hope to everyone,” she explained.

The ride begins Saturday with bikers departing in groups, between 7 and 9:15 AM and concludes Sunday with the 38, 80, and 100 mile finishes and celebrations.

More information about the weekend, including routes and daily itineraries can be found at www.pelotonia.org/ride-weekend