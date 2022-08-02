Meet Biscuit, The Happiest Pup on the Pike

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has plenty of tail wagging companions ready to be placed into a steady home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Biscuit, a playful pup that enjoys life.

“Biscuit actually came from an owner release, no fault of her own. She does very well at riding in a car, walks well with about anybody, and is very housebroken,” McQuaid said. “Basically she interacts well with other dogs. Grew up with a cat. Is only one-and-a-half-years-old, so it still has a little bit of the pup with her and so forth. But really and truthfully, she would make a great dog because she already knows how to shake, sit on command, so this dog already has so much going for her.”

The K-9 Adoption Center is in a new facility next to the Sheriff’s office on the East Pike and has become a fixture at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds as well.

“Maybe stop on out and we always love the phone call ahead of time where you’re letting us know you’re going to show up and so forth. If you have another dog, make sure you bring it,” McQuaid said. “The fairgrounds farmers market is happening through October and we will be back at the fairgrounds this weekend, the week actually before the fair. We will also be at the fair this year. So actually Sunday through Saturday, all day we’ll be right beside the Sheriff’s tent. So yeah, stop by and see us, we’ll be glad to have you.”

McQuaid mentioned that the facility prides itself on doing everything it can to provide for the foster pets as well as their new families.