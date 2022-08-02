Health Department Seeks Feedback on Recent Public Health Survey

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department conducts a Community Health Assessment every five years to identify and prioritize health related needs throughout the community. Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department Community Health Planner Lakyn Craig described the survey and how it benefits local residents.

“The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department completed an adult opinion survey, focus groups and key informant interviews that allowed us to publish a Community Health Assessment, also known as the C.H.A.,” Craig said. “We’re currently asking residents to review the health assessment and provide feedback on the report. It’s Important because it looks at the health issues in the community and then we’ll review all of our health issues and decide what priority issues we can focus on and then set goals and objectives to achieve those over the next five years.”

The survey results are posted on the health department’s website and anyone in Muskingum County is welcome to participate in the survey feedback process that will be conducted through August 31.

“We’re asking them to review it so that we can provide any points of clarification or if they disagree with anything we can clarify that or if we need to include any additional information in the survey we can revise the survey, or the report rather, before it is finalized in September,” Craig said.

The Health Department is also conducting a tobacco survey that is similar to and posted alongside the C.H.A on the website. The survey needs 250 respondents for adequate representation and will conclude in September. If you don’t have access to a computer you may call the health department at (740) 454-9741.

Final results of both surveys will be available online by the end of September.