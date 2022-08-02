CALDWELL, Ohio–The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Noble County.

It happened at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 77 in Noble Township.

The State Patrol said 84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge was traveling southbound on I-77 near milepost 29 when he crossed the median and northbound lanes of I-77 before striking an embankment and overturning.

Authorities said Stone was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.