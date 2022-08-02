Election Day For August Primary

Maggie Warren

ZANESVILLE, Oh – After several weeks of early voting, Primary election day is here!

While the turnout wasn’t nearly as big as it will be in November, Muskingum County residents were out at the polls today casting their votes!

Offices not able to be included in the May primary were on the ballot for the special election. Results today will set the rest of the ballot for the November 8th General Election.

WHIZ caught up with a couple voters, Lisa Burkhart and Thomas Sullivan who got out to do their duty and make their voices heard.

“They said this was for voting for whoever’s going to be on the ballot for November, so I thought I’d come out and make sure that I did my duty,” she told us.

“I feel it’s always important to vote. It’s my responsibility, that’s how I look at it,” he said.

Polls are open until 7:30 tonight if you haven’t cast your vote!

Results of the election will be available on the WHIZ news website when they come in!

