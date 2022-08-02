Early Results in August Primary

The polls are now closed and voting in the August 2 Legislative Primary has now ended. Throughout the night we will be updating the contested races for state senate and representatives. You can also visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s website for full up to date numbers of all races.

In the race for State Senator of the 17th district republican race. Thomas Hwang has 1,388 votes and Shane Wilkin has 4,891. The winner will face democrat Garry Boone in November.

In the State Senate Race for the 19th District democrat Chrissie Hinshaw has 849 votes and Heather Swiger has 1,864. The winner faces republican Andrew Brenner in November.

Thad Clagget has 2,420 votes and Mark Fraizer has 1,884 in the republican race for state representative of the 68th district.

Darrell Kick has 1,315 votes for republican representative of the 98th district. Scott Pullins has 1,041.