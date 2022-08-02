Coshocton Co. Siren Testing

Coshocton County plans to test their outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday.

The monthly test serves to promote public awareness of the eight warning sirens in the county. The sirens are located in Bakersville, Conesville, Coshocton City, Coshocton city Schools, Canal Lewisville, Pleasant Valley, West Lafayette and Walhonding Valley Fire Stations.

These are heavier populated communities where more residents are able to hear the sirens.

Each siren is capable of notifying the public of a possible tornado or fire.

The tornado siren testing will occur the first Wednesday of each month at 10am and will last a minute.

Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.