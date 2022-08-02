Coshocton Co. Siren Testing

Coshocton County plans to test their outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday.

The monthly test serves to promote public awareness of the eight warning sirens in the county. The sirens are located in Bakersville, Conesville, Coshocton City, Coshocton city Schools, Canal Lewisville, Pleasant Valley, West Lafayette and Walhonding Valley Fire Stations.

These are heavier populated communities where more residents are able to hear the sirens.

Each siren is capable of notifying the public of a possible tornado or fire.

The tornado siren testing will occur the first Wednesday of each month at 10am and will last a minute.

