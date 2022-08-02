Updated on Tuesday, August 2, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 85° TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 68° WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Shower/Storm. Hot & Humid. High 91° DISCUSSION:

A partly cloudy, warm and muggy Tuesday, as highs climb into the mid 80s this afternoon. Heat Indices will be in the mid to upper 80s during the mid to late afternoon.

A warm and muggy overnight, with lows in the upper 60s, under partly cloudy skies. Some areas of fog will be possible, especially during the second half of the overnight into the early morning on Wednesday.

More heat and humidity will move in for the middle of the week, as highs will be around 90 Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, along with a chance for a spotty shower/storm during the mid to late afternoon into the evening. Heat indices will be in the upper 90s to 100 during the mid to late afternoon on Wednesday.

We will see more rain potential as we wrap up the work week, with better chances on Friday. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 80s on Thursday, and then will fall into the lower 80s by Friday.

More rain will be possible this weekend, as temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Rain will continue to be possible on Monday, as highs top off in the mid 80s.

Have a Great Tuesday!