Royals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Seattle for cash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations Monday.

The 27-year-old Misiewicz, who will be added to the Royals’ 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Omaha, appeared in 17 games for Seattle this season with a 4.61 ERA. He was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on June 10, where he had a 3.65 ERA in 13 appearances.

Misiewicz made his big league debut in 2020 and led Seattle in appearances in each of his first two seasons, including a career-best 66 last season, when his 19 holds ranked eighth in the American League.

Misiewicz was teammates in Seattle with Wyatt Mills, whom the Royals acquired from the Mariners on June 27.

