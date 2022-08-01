Pin Suicide Wrestling Tournament

Maysville High School hosted its 6th annual Pin Suicide Wrestling Memorial Scholarship Tournament on Saturday, 9 years after the passing of Gable Connors.

In 2013, Maysville Head Wrestling Coach Shawn Connors lost his son, Gable to suicide, prompting him to put on the event and raise awareness of suicide risk in the community.

174 wrestlers came out to the event ranging in age from 6-years-old to professionals at the age of 40 all to support Coach Connors and the Maysville team. The event consisted of 50 different brackets with chances to take home a first place trophy.

“I just think its important I think its for a good cause – We also try to raise awareness, you know, unfortunately its not a popular topic to talk to young kids about but its a topic that needs to be talked about. There is people that are there to listen – we always try to talk about that. Find somebody, say something to somebody, you know? It’s important,” said Coach Connors.

The real talk of the event was the scholarships. All event proceeds go into creating the Gable Connors Memorial Scholarship Fund giving kids from Southeast Ohio assistance as they further their education paths. Since the events origin over $6,500 has been given to students.

For more information about the event and to learn more about the memorial scholarship visit the Pin Suicide Facebook page.