Perry Co. Fair Steer Under Quarantine

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs7

The Grand Champion Steer from the Perry County Fair is under quarantine.

A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said the steer tested positive for drugs and the case has now been referred to the Agriculture Department’s Enforcement Division for investigation.

Bryan Levin with the Agriculture Department said that the steer is ineligible to receive premium rewards during sale, but can still be sold at market value.

WHIZ reached out to members of the Perry County Fairboard and are awaiting comment.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.