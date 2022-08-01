Perry Co. Fair Steer Under Quarantine

The Grand Champion Steer from the Perry County Fair is under quarantine.

A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said the steer tested positive for drugs and the case has now been referred to the Agriculture Department’s Enforcement Division for investigation.

Bryan Levin with the Agriculture Department said that the steer is ineligible to receive premium rewards during sale, but can still be sold at market value.

WHIZ reached out to members of the Perry County Fairboard and are awaiting comment.