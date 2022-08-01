MCLS Giving Away Open-Air Safari Passes

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Library System, in partnership with The Wilds, are giving away free Open-Air Safari passes.

Passes will be given out from August 1st until October!

Each branch location is giving away two passes, good for one entry to The Wilds per person, per day to MCLS cardholders.

MCLS Assistant Director Stephanie Freas says this is a fun way to further the library’s initiative of being open to all.

“We always try to be open to all. That’s our goal. So that’s why we removed fines as a barrier a few months ago. And that’s why what we want to do know is give away more things for free that we can. And so it’s important for us because a lot of people can’t afford $30 a pass to be able to go to The Wilds and enjoy it. And it’s a really unique experience,” she said.

The passes, limited to 6 per household, are good through the end of the season, October 31st, and do not include The Wild’s parking fee of $6.

The unique initiative is a way to provide an interactive learning experience and connect people to information and programs the library offers, Freas explained.

“Our goal is for people to experience a thing and then learn more about it. We want to have a fun, collaborative relationship with The Wilds in that way. So, our goal is to connect people with information and ideas and each other. And by doing that it’s doing things like going out to The Wilds and then coming back and attending a program here from Ohio Nature Education or reading a book,” she explained

Passes can be reserved via Communico at https://muskingumlibrary.libnet.info/v/assets/640

More information can be found there as well!