Licking View Sewer Project Update￼

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A project update meeting was held at the Muskingum County Commissioners Office.

Funding and timelines for the Licking View Sewer Project were discussed.

The project, which will serve 115 customers, looks to bring long needed sewers to the subdivision nestled just off the Licking River.

Muskingum County Sewage Department Manager Stan Lucas says skyrocketing expenses have increased the anticipated cost significantly.

“Right now, the construction costs and the materials cost has been going through the roof. It’s so high that this project has almost doubled in cost from where we originally started, so without the funding, I don’t think we could do it,” he said.

To aid with the rising cost, those involved in the project are hoping to get grant money and debated with the Commissioners Office about exactly how much to ask for.

Lucas says securing the funding and getting sewers placed is crucial to the impacted community.

“It’ll make it a better area to live in. It’ll obviously raise their housing value. But I mean, if they have sewer, they won’t have all these issues with sewer running into ditches or backing up into houses or, all those problems should go away,” Lucas explained.

Once they are able to get the funding they need, they’ll be able to move forward with the project and hope to complete it by Spring 2024.