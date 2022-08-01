Updated on Monday, August 1, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Scattered PM Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Breezy. Warm & Muggy. High 84° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Warm & Muggy. Low 68° TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 83° DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon into the evening, with strong to severe storms possible. Damaging winds and heavy rain being the primary concerns, but large hail and an isolated tornado will be possible. We will see a breezy, warm and muggy conditions this afternoon, as highs top off in the low to mid 80s. Wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph will be possible this afternoon into the evening.

Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into the overnight, mainly before midnight. Strong to severe storms will be possible once again. Damaging winds and heavy rain being the primary concerns, but large hail and an isolated tornado will be possible once again. Temperatures will remain very warm, along with muggy conditions. Lows will bottom out into the upper 60s to near 70.

As we head into the day on Tuesday, skies will be partly cloudy. A slight chance for a spotty shower and or thunder will be possible early, otherwise look for drier conditions tomorrow. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, with highs in the lower 80s.

More heat builds in for the mid-week, as highs top off around 90. A spotty shower/storm chance will move in on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies otherwise.

Look for more rain and storm chances as we round out the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday through next Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!