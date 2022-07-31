Zanesville Memorial Concert Band Hosts Last Concert of the Season

Maggie Warren

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Memorial Concert Band held their last concert of the season!

Community members enjoyed a night full of music out at Zane’s Landing.

Band members, ranging in age from 18 to 93 closed out the group’s 99th season, with “All That Jazz,” featuring selections from Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and plenty more! 

Guest Director Slade Denman, a Muskingum County native and former member of the band says he enjoys sharing his passion for music.

“It’s just really nice to bring in live music to the area and coming back is a homecoming thing for myself, but bringing music for the community is just a wonderful thing to be able to do here at the end of the arts festival and we hope to continue doing that for years to come,” Denman said.

Despite having one concert forced inside due to rain, the season overall has been great, with incredible turnout and support from the community.

Dr. David Turrill, Artistic Director of the band is already looking ahead to next season, which marks their centennial season!

“We’re ready to celebrate and we’re going to make sure that everybody knows that it’s going to be our big 100th year. Very special concerts. Our last concert next year will be the big one with the special piece that we had written, and the composer is coming to conduct on that concert and to work with us,” Turrill said.

The Zanesville Memorial Concert band thanks all their sponsors and everyone that has come out to support them and make this concert season a success!

They look forward to another season full of fun, music, and celebrations in honor of 100 years! 

Maggie Warren
