Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press0
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI OFF Cincinnati OFF
N.Y Mets -245 at WASHINGTON +200
at SAN DIEGO -230 Colorado +190
LA Dodgers -130 at SAN FRANCISCO +110
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -174 Seattle +146
at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF
at TEXAS -158 Baltimore +134
at HOUSTON -185 Boston +159
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -180 Kansas City +152
Interleague
at CLEVELAND OFF Arizona OFF

