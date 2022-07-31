Sports Betting Line

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI OFF Cincinnati OFF N.Y Mets -245 at WASHINGTON +200 at SAN DIEGO -230 Colorado +190 LA Dodgers -130 at SAN FRANCISCO +110 American League at N.Y YANKEES -174 Seattle +146 at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF at TEXAS -158 Baltimore +134 at HOUSTON -185 Boston +159 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -180 Kansas City +152 Interleague at CLEVELAND OFF Arizona OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/