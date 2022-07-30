Perry County Sheriffs Office Hosts 4th Annual Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs

NEW LEXINGTON, Oh – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office hosted the 4th Annual Hooked on Fishing Not On Drugs Youth Fishing Derby Saturday.

Kids and their families came out to the Perry County Gun Club for a day of fishing, fun, and food with the sheriff’s office as well as other community organizations.

The event was free and open to the public and everything from fishing poles and lure to t-shirts and even lunch was provided for the kids.

Perry County Sheriff William Barker says it’s a great way to reach out to kids in the community, allow them to just have fun and encourage positive lifestyles.

“It’s our way of reaching back out to the kids and try to give them another side of life here, to learn a little skill, maybe have fun fishing out here and drive home the emphasis of staying off drugs,” he said.

Hundreds of people, including over two-hundred kids came out for the event and were able to fish and enjoy an absolutely gorgeous summer day.

Sheriff Barker says this would not have been possible without all the support they received.

“We couldn’t do it on our own. It just takes the community effort to do this. If I had one thing to say to all of them, it would be thank you for your support and helping us with this event,” Barker said.

Sheriff Barker is especially thankful to their sponsors including Perry County Transit and Perry County Mobility and looks forward to continuing the event for years to come!