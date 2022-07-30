Hoskins leads Phillies against the Pirates after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (53-47, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-60, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (7-5, 3.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-7, 4.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -155, Pirates +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Rhys Hoskins had four hits on Friday in a 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 40-60 record overall and a 21-27 record in home games. The Pirates have a 25-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has a 53-47 record overall and a 27-22 record on the road. The Phillies are 23-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 17 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Pirates. Kevin Newman is 11-for-37 with six doubles, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 32 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 19-for-41 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .211 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.