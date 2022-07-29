Two Arrested in Guernsey Co. Drug Bust

Two men were taken into custody following a search warrant in Guernsey County Friday morning.

The search warrant was executed before 4 a.m. at a Klass Road residence that stemmed from an investigation by CODE Task Force and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said investigators seized a large amount of suspected cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, LSD and pills as well as cash and firearms.

The men ages 54 and 57-years-old were taken into custody and remain in the Guernsey County Jail pending the filing of formal felony charges.

