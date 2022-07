ZANESVILLE, Ohio–PAWS of Muskingum County will be having an adoption event this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday,10 am to 7 pm and Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm at PetSmart located at 3909 Gorsky Drive in Zanesville.

All 30 plus cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and social.

Applications are available on site. The adoption fee is $60.