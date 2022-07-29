Zanesville City Council Renews Infrastructure Loan for the National Road Business Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The National Road Business Park put in request today to extend their loan payment in regards to infrastructure projects.

The Zanesville City Council did approve an extension for 12 months on the loan that was issued about three years ago for about $1.5 million.

Budget and Finance Director for the City of Zanesville, Kade Haddox, explained the purpose of the National Road Business Park during the council meeting.

“The National Road Business Park is the city’s most recent investment in a joint economic development district,” Haddox said. “What that allows us to do is build infrastructure for business parks as well as charge city tax rate, even though they aren’t actually in the city.”

Haddox says due to the loan, all the infrastructure projects that were necessary for the park have been completed.

“Some of it was land acquisition, obviously roads, water lines and electricity, sewer, things like that,” Haddox said.

With the implementations, Haddox said this now provides a good option for businesses and a good revenue for the city.

The National Road Business Park is soon to secure and move in some of their first businesses.