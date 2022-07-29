Updated on Thursday, July 28, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Low 68° FRIDAY: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 81° FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Drier. Much Cooler. Low 60° DISCUSSION:

A cold front will move across the region this evening, bringing some more scattered showers and some storms as well. The greatest chance for rain tonight will be after midnight. It will be a warm overnight, with lows only dropping into the upper sixties near seventy.

The rain will linger into Friday morning and early afternoon. Clouds will begin to decrease afterwards and dry air will move in. Friday will be cool, with highs in the upper seventies to lower eighties.

Continued cool dry air will stick around SE Ohio throughout the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower eighties. Rain chances will return to the region though, late on Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will move into the region to start off the new work week. Rain should start for Morning afternoon and continue into the evening as well as Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid eighties Monday and Tuesday.

Warmth swells back into the region for mid week. Highs will be back into the upper eighties on Wednesday and near ninety on Thursday! Dry conditions move in for mid week as well. Skies will be partly cloudy for mid week.

Have a Great Thursday Evening!