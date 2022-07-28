Six-State Trooper Move Over Law

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs13

Ohio State Troopers issue more than 400 citations and educated motorists about the state’s Move Over Law during a six-state trooper project.

The entire initiative issued nearly 1,000 move over citations across the six partnering states that besides Ohio included Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Ohio law requires all drivers to Move Over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside.

If moving over isn’t possible due to traffic, weather conditions or because a second lane doesn’t exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution.

The Move Over Law exists in all 50 states. The six-state trooper project ran from July 17-23.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.