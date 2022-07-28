Six-State Trooper Move Over Law

Ohio State Troopers issue more than 400 citations and educated motorists about the state’s Move Over Law during a six-state trooper project.

The entire initiative issued nearly 1,000 move over citations across the six partnering states that besides Ohio included Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Ohio law requires all drivers to Move Over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside.

If moving over isn’t possible due to traffic, weather conditions or because a second lane doesn’t exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution.

The Move Over Law exists in all 50 states. The six-state trooper project ran from July 17-23.