Fatal motorcycle crash in Fairfield County

Walnut Township –The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened shortly after 9:00 AM Thursday on Millersport Road south of Canal Road.

OSHP reported that a 2004, Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200, operated by 62-year-old. Sheila F. Ruckman, of Thurston, was going south on Millersport Road and was left of center.

Troopers said a 2014, Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 57-year-old Louis G. Maynard, of Pleasantville, was going north on Millersport Road, south of Canal Road, when the two collided head-on.

Ruckman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Maynard sustained no injuries.

The following agencies assisted at the scene: Walnut Township Fire / EMS, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Engineer’s Department, Fairfield County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.