Early Voting for August Primary in Its Final Days

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Time is running out for Muskingum County residents to get their early voting in for the August 2nd Primary Election.

The Board of Elections will have extended hours the rest of the week and leading up to next Tuesday’s election.

The ballot covers all offices unable to be on the May Primary ballot due to redistricting and will prep the ballot for the upcoming November general election.

Election Specialist Cheryl West says while it’s not a major election, voting still has impacts and implications on the community.

“It lets your voice be heard. You know, you do have some impact, especially locally as to how you would like to see things taken care of within Muskingum County and the City of Zanesville,” West said.

You’ll need to bring a current and valid photo ID such as your driver’s license or military ID.

West encourages everyone to come vote or get your ballots sent in.

“Just get out and vote. If you have questions, you can check our website. I also would recommend that if you have a ballot at home that you requested by mail you get that back to us as soon as possible so we can get that processed and ready to be counted,” she told us.

If you would like to vote early, polls are open at the Muskingum County Board Elections Friday through Monday.

Early voting and Election Day poll hours are:

Friday July 29th: 8 AM-7 PM

Saturday, July 30th: 8 AM-4 PM

Sunday July 31st: 1 PM-5 PM

Monday August 1st: 8 AM-2PM

ELECTION DAY (Tuesday August 2nd) VOTING: 6:30 AM-7:30 PM

For More Information, Visit: https://www.muskingumcountyoh.gov/Agencies/Board-Of-Elections

To Find Your Election Day Polling Location, Visit: https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/muskingum/pollfinder.aspx