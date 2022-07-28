Avondale Children’s Home Experiences Setbacks on Environmental Renovations

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Avondale Children’s Home and Youth Center spoke with the County Commissioners’ office regarding an update about their plans to update the windows and HVAC of the county building.

The Avondale Youth Center is a co-ed, residential therapeutic center operated by the Muskingum County Children Services Board and licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Since its establishment in 1911, the facility has provided a comprehensive therapeutic intervention program to youth who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned. This past spring, the group spoke with county officials regarding the renovations budget and filed for a grant through the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

One of the funding stipulations introduced new requirements before construction may take place – including the necessity of an environmental review. The Office of Environment and Energy defines an environmental review as reviewing a project and its potential environmental impacts to determine whether it meets federal, state, and local environmental standards. The environmental review process is required for all Housing and Urban Development assisted projects to ensure that the proposed project does not negatively impact the surrounding environment and that the property site will not adversely affect the community.

WHIZ spoke with Eric Reed, a compliance officer with the county commissioner’s office, in regards to the next steps for Avondale as they work to comply with the requirements of the grant

“The children that are in the facility – they are there to better their lives. It’s important that county keeps the facility up just like anywhere else. So there is things that need to be done – the building has some age on it, and that’s where we are.”

Those interested to learn more can find a complete log of the county’s plan regarding the building and the updates mentioned at today’s meeting on the county commissioner’s website.