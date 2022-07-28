Updated on Thursday, July 28, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Few Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 84° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Low 68° FRIDAY: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 81° DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy Thursday, with a few scattered showers/storm chances this morning across SE Ohio as our first cold front moves through the region. It will be warm and muggy as well, with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

A second cold front will begin to move in late this evening; and it will bring more scattered showers and isolated storms to the area, especially after midnight. Temperatures will not cool down much, as lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70.

The front will slowly move through the region on Friday morning, and we will begin to dry out Friday afternoon into the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to around 80 on Friday. Highs will warm back into the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will once again return late Sunday into the start of the work week. Best chances of showers and storms will be Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will then increase as we head into the middle of next week, as highs top off in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and next Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!