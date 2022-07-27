Viola & Virsie’s Learning Center Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A new learning center is now open on the east side!

Viola and Virsie’s had their ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

The center offers childcare as well as a safe and fun learning environment for kids from newborn to school age.

The family behind Viola & Virsie’s Learning Center!

Owner Sharee Waddell says she feels Viola & Virsie’s was much needed in the area.

“In this area, in the Sunrise area, on the Eastside, we don’t have a lot of daycares out this way so I want to just help the families and support them that need help on this side of town,” Waddell said.

Started as an in-house daycare and inspired by Waddell’s grandparents, the center provides kids with a nurturing, play based approach to the development of crucial life skills. 

Waddell says Viola & Virsie’s is named after her grandmother and she looks forward to carrying on her love and passion.

“My grandmother was a very family-oriented person and just growing up, she loved kids and loved besides family, she loved everyone in the community. So working with these families and working with the parents and the kids, it just brings joy to my heart,” she explained.

The center, located at 285 Sunrise Center Drive, is open Monday through Friday from 6 am until 5 pm and will expand hours to weekends as well in the coming weeks.

If you are interested in enrolling your child or children, you can visit Viola & Virsie’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VVLEARNINGCENTER, their website (https://www.vvlearningcenter.org), reach out to Job & Family Services, call the center at (740)-487-4374, or stop by to fill out paperwork and take a tour!

