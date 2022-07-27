Kopech stars as Chicago White Sox top Colorado Rockies 2-1

DENVER (AP) — Michael Kopech pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning, and the Chicago White Sox topped the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Yasmani Grandal had three hits in Chicago’s third straight win. Yoán Moncada doubled home Adam Engel in the seventh.

All-Star closer Liam Hendriks worked a rocky ninth for his 19th save, surrendering Ryan McMahon’s leadoff homer. Pinch-hitter Elias Díaz walked with two out, but Hendriks got Charlie Blackmon to bounce to shortstop.

Hendriks has allowed at least one run in each of his last three outings.

Colorado wasted a stellar performance by Germán Márquez (6-8), who permitted one run and seven hits in six innings. The right-hander has allowed five earned runs over his last 19 2/3 innings.

Kopech (4-6) worked out of jams in the second and fifth and departed after allowing six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Jimmy Lambert got two outs, and Joe Kelly worked the seventh. Kendall Graveman pitched the eighth before Hendriks came in.