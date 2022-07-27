Updated on Wednesday, July 27, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Mostly Cloudy. High 80° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. Low 68° THURSDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. High 80° DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and storms for your mid-week across SE Ohio, along with isolated strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and heavy rain look to be the primary concerns, but small hail cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will top off around 80 this afternoon.

More scattered showers and a few storms will continue into the overnight. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible before midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy otherwise, as lows drop into the upper 60s to around 70.

More scattered showers and a few storms will continue into the day on Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Temperatures will once again top off around 80.

Rain chances will linger into the overnight Thursday into Friday morning. We will see drier conditions move in for the afternoon on Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Friday, as highs drop into the upper 70s.

The weekend will see partly cloudy skies, along with highs in the lower 80s. As we head into the first couple of days of August, rain chances will begin to increase, with highs in the lower 80s once again.

Have a Great Wednesday!