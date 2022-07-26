Coroner: 2 dead in mobile home after fire, slaying of deputy

HARMONY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that two bodies were recovered from a mobile home following a blaze and gunfire that killed a sheriff’s deputy over the weekend in western Ohio.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday that the bodies of 27-year-old Cole White of South Charleston and 47-year-old Jodie Arbuckle of Springfield were recovered from the remains of the Harmony Estates mobile home in Harmony Township.

Sheriff Deb Burchett told reporters Sunday that responding officers were shot at after they entered the mobile home following reports of a possible break-in and gunfire. Deputy Matthew Yates was wounded and remained inside for several hours before other officers could get him out, and he later died at a hospital, Burchett said.

Yates, 41, was a 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and a member of its special operations team, officials said. Another deputy was treated for an injury to an extremity not caused by gunfire and is recovering at home, officials said.

Officials haven’t said how the mobile home caught fire or provided other information about the events or the two other people who died. The Ohio attorney general’s office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. State fire marshals are investigating the fire, fire marshal bureau spokesperson Andy Ellinger said.