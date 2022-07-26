AEP Vehicle Stolen Out of Zanesville Area

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs7

American Electric Power is trying to identify a man who stole an AEP Ohio pickup truck in the Zanesville area.

The man could be wearing an AEP Ohio shirt he found in the vehicle. The agency said he’s not an AEP Ohio employee.

The alleged suspect remains at large and you should call law enforcement if you see the suspect or vehicle. Call 911 Immediately. If you are approached by an individual identifying themselves as an AEP employee, you can verify their employment status by calling us at 1-800-672-2231.

The vehicle is a RAM 2500 crew cab with license plate number PMR 9197.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.