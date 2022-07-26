AEP Vehicle Stolen Out of Zanesville Area

American Electric Power is trying to identify a man who stole an AEP Ohio pickup truck in the Zanesville area.

The man could be wearing an AEP Ohio shirt he found in the vehicle. The agency said he’s not an AEP Ohio employee.

The alleged suspect remains at large and you should call law enforcement if you see the suspect or vehicle. Call 911 Immediately. If you are approached by an individual identifying themselves as an AEP employee, you can verify their employment status by calling us at 1-800-672-2231.

The vehicle is a RAM 2500 crew cab with license plate number PMR 9197.