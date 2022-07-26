Updated on Tuesday, July 26, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storm. High 77° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Seasonal. Low 65° WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 80° DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy Tuesday across SE Ohio. Scattered showers and isolated storm chances will be with us today, with chances highest along I-70 and points south. Temperatures will be much cooler, as highs only top off in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Scattered showers will continue into the overnight, with an isolated storm chance. Skies will be mostly cloudy once again, as lows drop to seasonal levels, with many areas in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will be with us for the middle of the week. Skies will continue to remain mostly cloudy, but temperatures will be a touch warmer, as highs top off around 80.

Rain chances will continue to remain across SE Ohio through Thursday, but chances will begin to lessen on Friday. Temperatures will remain around 80 on Thursday, but they will drop into the mid to upper 70s on Friday.

This weekend is now looking dry, with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy across the region Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will begin to return once again as we head into the new work week, with highs around 80 on Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!