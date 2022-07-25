Y-Bridge Arts Festival Set to Feature Pieces from Muskingum Valley Garden Society

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Garden Society will take part in the Y-Bridge Arts Festival, set to happen this Friday and Saturday.

The group is set to feature art pieces that will be up for sale in a silent auction.

Beth Brown, the President of the Muskingum Valley Garden Society says they all have been actively creating to help support the cause.

“Anything that starts with our Earth and ends up as art.. Which could be gourds, made into birdhouses or gourds made into bird feeders. We have some photography, we have some beautiful stained glass work. All the members have been busy creating things to bring down to the festival,” she told us.

The goal of the society is to beautify Zanesville, featuring 166 planters downtown and 17 baskets on the Y-Bridge and they hope to gain more support through this event.

“I hope is that when people come and see downtown– all the beautifications that we try to do, that our name will be out their more and we will garner even more support from the community.”

The silent auction will be Friday from 11am-9pm and Saturday from 2pm until 7pm at their tent. For more information about the event or to donate, you can visit their Facebook page at Muskingum Valley Garden Society.