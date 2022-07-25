Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-136
|Pittsburgh
|+116
|Miami
|-110
|at
|CINCINNATI
|-106
|Atlanta
|-126
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+108
|San Francisco
|-136
|at
|ARIZONA
|+116
|at LA DODGERS
|-255
|Washington
|+205
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-196
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+164
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-156
|Texas
|+132
|Interleague
|at TORONTO
|-235
|St.
|Louis
|+194
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-112
|at
|N.Y
|METS
|-104
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
