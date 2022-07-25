Muskingum County Library Hosts Spirit of OZ

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH – There is no place like the library! As part of the The Muskingum County Library summer reading program, there will be an appearance from the group ‘Spirit of Oz’ tomorrow.

The event will feature performances reenacting the story of the Wizard of Oz at 10:30 at the John McIntire Library, and storytimes at both the South and Dresden branches later in the day.

Haley Shaw, the libraries Youth Services Manager says that the library hopes to bring future generations into the famous tale.

“Hopefully they gain a new appreciation for the Wizard of Oz. Bring a new generation into loving that movie and the books. Also I hope it shows people the types of great resources the library has to offer by providing this type of free programming for our kids,” Shaw told us.

There has been a 2 year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, but they are very excited to have live performances back in person.

“So the cowardly lion and I are hoping that you’ll come to see our much better dressed counterparts tomorrow at the show,” she added.

There will also be a free book giveaway for kids.. For more information, visit www.muskingumlibrary.libnet