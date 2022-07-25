McWane Creating More Full-Time Positions

A manufacturer in Coshocton County receives funding through the state to create new full-time positions.

McWane Incorporated expects to create 50 full-time positions, generating $2.6m in new annual payroll while retaining $31.6m in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project.

At its facility in Coshocton, McWane manufactures ductile iron piping used in underground infrastructure as well as utility poles that are in demand in hazard-prone areas, like wildfire and hurricanes.

The Ohio Tax Cred Authority approved a 1.372 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

The McWane project is just one of seven projects approved by Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted set to create 660 new jobs and retain over 3,300 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners.

Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $39 million in new payroll and spur more than $51.8 million in investments across Ohio.